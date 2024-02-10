Content
Western Hospital emergency department closed Saturday

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., is closed Saturday due to a lack of staffing.

Department at Alberton hospital to open for regular hours Sunday, Health PEI says

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., is closed Saturday due to a lack of staffing, according to Health P.E.I.

It will be open for regular hours Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

  • Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
  • Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.                             
  • Experiencing abdominal pain.
  • Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
  • An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
  • A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
  • A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.

