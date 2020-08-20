Western Hospital ER closing again, this time for 4 nights
A lack of registered nurse coverage this weekend means emergency services at Alberton's health facility will be offered only from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from August 20 through 23.
A lack of registered nurse coverage this weekend means emergency services at Alberton's health facility will not be offered overnight.
The Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital will be open only from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Aug. 20 through 23, says a release from Health PEI.
The next nearest emergency department is in Summerside, about 65 kilometres away.
People with emergency medical needs should call 911 to report them.
This is at least the third time this summer that the Alberton hospital has had to stop offering emergency service overnight due to a lack of staff. There were two such closures in early July as well.
