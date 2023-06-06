West Prince residents demand 24/7 ER services 

More than 400 people packed into a high school auditorium in Elmsdale, P.E.I., Monday night to demand the province keep emergency services open at Western Hospital in Alberton 24/7.

And while Health Minister Mark McLane told West Prince residents the hospital would not close, he stopped short of assuring residents it would have continuous emergency services.

The 25-bed hospital now offers those services from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. But the hospital's emergency room has been plagued with closures because of staff shortages.

Karen Keefe, who spent 40 years working as a registered nurse, says the ER is a lifeline for the people of West Prince.

'Hold him accountable'

There were calls Monday night for Dr. Michael Gardam, the CEO of Health P.E.I., to step aside. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"The government committed to keeping Western Hospital open. But did they commit to Western [Hospital's] ER? No," she said following the meeting.

Keefe said the people of West Prince will continue to fight to keep the ER open.

She said Health P.E.I.'s handling of the health care system was "incompetent," and put the blame at the feet of Health P.E.I.'s CEO, Dr. Michael Gardam.

Keefe said Gardam had to go.

"We need to hold him accountable," she said.

The Health P.E.I. CEO was not in attendance at the meeting.

'Don't like the staffing answer'

Health Minister Mark McLane told West Prince residents the hospital would not close. But he stopped short of assuring residents it would offer continuous emergency services. (CBC)

During an interview with CBC News, Minister McLane said it comes down to staffing.

"I know people don't like the staffing answer to those types of questions," he said.

"But with our increasing population, our aging population, we need every facility and need to staff it appropriately and we need to run them as best we can. We understand that."

Dylana Arsenault, executive director of hospital services with Health P.E.I., said they're doing everything they can to staff the hospital's emergency room.

Tignish Mayor Allan McInnis said at the meeting the people in his town are concerned about the future of the hospital. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC )

She said they don't have the staff to operate the hospital's ER 24/7.

Health P.E.I. has secured three travel nurses for the Alberton hospital in July and one in August. Officials said recruitment efforts continue.

To be OK, we're going to have to move. We can't stay the same. - Dylana Arsenault

About 40 travel nurses will be working across the province this summer.

"I heard passion and I heard fear, and I heard a community that is hurting right now that wants to know that it's going to be OK," said Arsenault.

"I absolutely believe that it is going to be OK. But to be OK, we're going to have to move. We can't stay the same."

'Stop minimizing the problem'

More than a dozen members of the public spoke during the meeting.

Wendy Chaisson signs a petition calling for 24/7 emergency services at Western Hospital in Alberton. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Alicia Grant of Tignish said she's tired of hearing excuses.

"I'm a little tired of hearing that everybody is in a healthcare crisis. I know that," she said. "But my perception having lived just one province away is that even New Brunswick is miles ahead of P.E.I. right now.

"We need to stop minimizing the problem by saying 'Oh, well everybody is in a healthcare crisis.'"

Erasmus Madimbu, from Alberton, said his daughter is a nurse who applied to work at the hospital, but she never back from Health P.E.I.

He said she went to work as a travel nurse in B.C.

"Up until now she hasn't received any correspondence from you guys to acknowledge the application," Madimbu said at the meeting.

"She wanted to come here to help the community and be with her family…How are you going to keep those facilities open without the manpower?"

'Watched it decline'

Ann James, a retired healthcare worker in long-term care, also called for the resignation of Health P.E.I.'s CEO.

From the left: West Prince residents Karen Keefe and Nancy Hamill speak with Dylana Arsenault, executive director of hospital services with Health P.E.I., and Everton McLean, chief communications officer with Health P.E.I., following the meeting. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC )

"I think Islanders need to ask for the CEO's resignation," James said to applause.

"He's had three years. I see a steady decline in that three years in our hospitals, in our long-term care settings across the board. I've watched it decline as all of us frontline workers have."

The organizers said they'll keep up their fight. They're planning another public meeting in the days ahead.

I see a steady decline in that three years in our hospitals, in our long-term care settings across the board. - Ann James

Nancy Hamill, who lives in Mill River and was one of the organizers of the meeting, said she believes the emergency room is in jeopardy.

She said she doesn't feel any more assured following the meeting Monday night.

"I think Western Hospital will indeed stay open," said Hamill. "I just think the emergency services are in jeopardy.

"We have to watch how the politicians and the officials at Health P.E.I. speak — and what they actually say."