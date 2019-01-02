Western Hospital ER closures the result of 'perfect storm' of issues, Health PEI says

Over the course of less than two weeks, emergency services at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I. have been closed for a total of six days, but Health PEI says the recent closures were the result of a "perfect storm" of issues — and not a sign of larger staffing problems at the hospital.

"We had a unique situation," said Dr. André Celliers, executive director of medical affairs and legal services with Health PEI.

At the last minute, two physicians, as well as several nurses had to take unexpected health or personal leave, he said.

"And then combine that with all of the vacancies we have over the holiday season, we had a number of vacant shifts that we were unable to fill."

An unusual circumstance

The recent closures, which took place between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1, are something Western Hospital hasn't dealt with in quite some time, Celliers said.

He said closures used to be a nearly weekly occurrence at the hospital, but the situation improved after Health PEI implemented a new system in 2013, where a nurse and a paramedic provide emergency services overnight.

Dr. André Celliers says for the most part, staffing has been quite stable at Western Hospital in the last few years. (Sally Pitt/CBC News)

"The previous model … there was a longer stretch of emergency room hours, with fewer doctors that had to do it, so they had trouble staffing it," Cellier said.

"Since then it's been really stable, we've had very very few closures, mostly related to nursing and physician staff at a very short notice."

In situations where there is a closure, Celliers said Health PEI makes sure staff at Prince County Hospital in Summerside are aware and prepared for more patients, and that Island EMS is prepared to take people to Summerside if needed.

'A scary situation'

For Alberton Mayor David Gordon, hearing about the closures during the holiday season was worrying.

"When you lose your emergency in your own community, it's not only Alberton ... it's all the surrounding area, and you've got to take your loved ones out of your community to Summerside for the emergency. It's a scary situation."

Alberton mayor David Gordon says its worrying to hear about ER closures. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Gordon said he expects the topic of doctor shortages will be discussed at the town's next council meeting.

With two new doctors set to start at the hospital early this year, it will have a full complement of physicians. But Celliers said it's always helpful when towns play a role in recruiting and retaining physicians.

With doctors and nurses now returning from holiday and leave, Celliers doesn't anticipate any closures at Western Hospital in the coming months.

More P.E.I. news