Western Hospital ER closed this weekend

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed for the weekend.

Health P.E.I. said in a release Thursday that due to a temporary lack of staff, the hospital's emergency department will be closed Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 14.

It will reopen on Monday at 8 a.m.

The hospital has been facing severe staff shortages. Last week, Health P.E.I. made the decision to close its Collaborative Emergency Centre, which operates between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., until Sept. 15.

The emergency department normally operates between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.