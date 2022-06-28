Western Hospital ER closed overnight, reopens Wednesday morning
The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed Tuesday night at 8 p.m. and reopen Wednesday at 8 a.m., said Health P.E.I. in a news release.
Closure due to lack of staff
The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed Tuesday night at 8 p.m. and reopen Wednesday at 8 a.m., said Health P.E.I. in a news release.
The closure is due to a lack of staff.
Health P.E.I. said anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- Experiencing abdominal pain.
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.
Islanders are advised to call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on any potential emergency health concerns.