PEI

Western Hospital ER closed overnight, reopens Wednesday morning

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed Tuesday night at 8 p.m. and reopen Wednesday at 8 a.m., said Health P.E.I. in a news release.

Closure due to lack of staff

CBC News
Islanders are advised to call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on any potential emergency health concerns. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The closure is due to a lack of staff.

Health P.E.I. said anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

  • Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
  • Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.                   
  • Experiencing abdominal pain.
  • Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
  • An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
  • A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
  • A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.

Islanders are advised to call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on any potential emergency health concerns.

