Western Hospital emergency centre closed overnight due to lack of staffing
The collaborative emergency centre at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed March 18 at 8 p.m. due to a temporary lack of staffing, according to a news release from Health P.E.I.
Centre will reopen March 19 at 8 a.m.
The collaborative emergency centre at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed March 18 at 8 p.m. due to a temporary lack of staffing, according to a news release from Health P.E.I.
It will remain open March 19 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Health P.E.I. advises anyone with health concerns to call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?