Western Hospital emergency centre closed overnight due to lack of staffing

The collaborative emergency centre at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed March 18 at 8 p.m. due to a temporary lack of staffing, according to a news release from Health P.E.I.

Centre will reopen March 19 at 8 a.m.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with health concerns to call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action. (CBC)

It will remain open March 19 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with health concerns to call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.

