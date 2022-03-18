Western Hospital emergency centre closed overnight due to lack of staffing

The collaborative emergency centre at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed March 18 at 8 p.m. due to a temporary lack of staffing, according to a news release from Health P.E.I.

It will remain open March 19 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with health concerns to call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.