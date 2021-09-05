ER at Western Hospital closed Monday morning due to doctor shortage

Due to a "temporary lack of physician coverage," the emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed for 24 hours beginning Monday at 8 a.m.

Health PEI announced the closure in a news release Sunday afternoon.

The closure includes the Collaborative Emergency Centre.

It's the second time in less than a week the ER has had to close due to a doctor shortage.

Health PEI advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911.

Anyone with health concerns or in of need immediate health information can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.