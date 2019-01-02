New
Collaborative Emergency Centre in Alberton closed Wednesday night
The Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed Wednesday night "due to the temporary unavailability of nursing coverage," according to a release from Health PEI.
Emergency department will open at 8 a.m. Thursday
The Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed Wednesday night "due to the temporary unavailability of nursing coverage," according to a release from Health PEI.
The emergency department will open at 8 a.m. Thursday, as scheduled.
The release said anyone with health concerns should call 811 and anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services at the Prince County Hospital when:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- Experiencing abdominal pain.
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.