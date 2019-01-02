Collaborative Emergency Centre in Alberton closed Wednesday night

The Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed Wednesday night "due to the temporary unavailability of nursing coverage," according to a release from Health PEI.

The emergency department will open at 8 a.m. Thursday, as scheduled.

The release said anyone with health concerns should call 811 and anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services at the Prince County Hospital when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.

