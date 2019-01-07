ER in Alberton will be short-staffed Tuesday

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will operate as a collaborative emergency centre, or CEC, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

That means it will be staffed by emergency nurses and paramedics with specialized training — no doctors. This is how the ER has operated in Alberton overnight for the last five years.

In a written release, Health PEI says the closure is due to "an unexpected physician absence."

The change Tuesday comes on the heels of a series of closures over the Christmas holiday period. Emergency services were closed for six days over less than two weeks. Two physicians as well as several nurses had to take unexpected health or personal leave, Health PEI said.

In situations where there is a closure, Health PEI said it makes sure staff at Prince County Hospital in Summerside are aware and prepared for more patients, and that Island EMS is prepared to take people to Summerside if needed.

The release said anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services at the Prince County Hospital when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.

More P.E.I. news