Western Hospital ER closed Friday, opening Saturday morning

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed Friday at 8 a.m. until Saturday at 8 a.m., according to a news release from Health P.E.I.

The closure is because of a lack of physician coverage, the release said.

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

For health information, Health P.E.I. said to call 811 to speak to a nurse.

