Western Hospital emergency department closing early Friday
In a release Health P.E.I. officials said the department will be closed from 4 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.
High patient volumes causing closure
The emergency department at Western Hospital closed early on Friday due to higher than usual patient volumes.
In a release Health P.E.I. officials said the department will be closed from 4 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.
Overnight emergency care won't be available either. The collaborative emergency centre is not expected to reopen until January.
Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- Experiencing abdominal pain.
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.
People with health concerns and those who need immediate health information can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?