Western Hospital emergency department closing early Friday

The emergency department at Western Hospital closed early on Friday due to higher than usual patient volumes.

In a release Health P.E.I. officials said the department will be closed from 4 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Overnight emergency care won't be available either. The collaborative emergency centre is not expected to reopen until January.

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

People with health concerns and those who need immediate health information can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice.