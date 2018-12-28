Alberton hospital ER closed for 3 days starting Saturday

The emergency department at the Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closing for three days due to a lack of physician and nurse coverage.

From 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1, emergency health services will not be available at Western Hospital, according to Health PEI.

Ambulatory care appointments will go ahead as scheduled.

Anyone with urgent medical needs is advised to call 911 or go to Prince County Hospital in Summerside.

Islanders with health concerns or needing information can also call 811 to speak with a registered nurse about their best course of action.

