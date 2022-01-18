Western Hospital emergency closed again Tuesday night

The collaborative emergency centre at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed again overnight Tuesday, says Health P.E.I.

The emergency was also closed Monday night. In both cases a temporary lack of staffing was blamed.

The emergency department will close at 8 p.m. Tuesday and reopen 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services, including in the following situations: