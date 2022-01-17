Western Hospital emergency closed overnight

The collaborative emergency centre at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed overnight Monday, says Health P.E.I.

The closure is due to a temporary lack of staffing.

The emergency department will close at 8 p.m. Monday and reopen 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services, including in the following situations: