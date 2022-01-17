Western Hospital emergency closed overnight
The collaborative emergency centre at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed overnight Monday, says Health P.E.I.
Emergency will reopen Tuesday morning
The collaborative emergency centre at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed overnight Monday, says Health P.E.I.
The closure is due to a temporary lack of staffing.
The emergency department will close at 8 p.m. Monday and reopen 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services, including in the following situations:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- Experiencing abdominal pain.
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?