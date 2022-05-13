Western Hospital emergency closed Friday

A shortage of doctors has closed the emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., Friday.

The department will not open as scheduled at 8 a.m. Friday. The collaborative emergency centre will also be closed. Both will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m.

Western Hospital is also dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has closed the inpatient unit to most new admissions.

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 9-1-1 or seek emergency services when

experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

experiencing abdominal pain.

experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

an injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

a child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

a baby under six months of age has a fever of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher.

Islanders are advised to call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on any potential emergency health concerns.