Western Hospital emergency closed Friday
A shortage of doctors has closed the emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., Friday.
Both regular department and collaborative emergency closed
The department will not open as scheduled at 8 a.m. Friday. The collaborative emergency centre will also be closed. Both will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m.
Western Hospital is also dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has closed the inpatient unit to most new admissions.
Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 9-1-1 or seek emergency services when
- experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- experiencing abdominal pain.
- experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- an injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- a child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- a baby under six months of age has a fever of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher.
Islanders are advised to call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on any potential emergency health concerns.
