Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital closing Sunday night

The Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will close Sunday at 8 p.m. due to a temporary nursing shortage.

"Unfortunately the nurse who was scheduled to work tonight is not able to, and there is none available to take on that shift tonight," said Health PEI in an email.

The emergency department will open as scheduled Monday at 8 a.m., the release said.

There were a series of closures over the Christmas holidays. Emergency services were closed for six days in the area over less than two weeks.

The release said anyone in the area with health concerns or in need immediate health information can call 811 to speak to a registered nurse and anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911. Emergency services can also be sought at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside.

