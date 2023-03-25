Western Hospital emergency department closed on Saturday

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., is closed Saturday.

Health P.E.I. said in a press release the department is closed due to capacity issues.

It will reopen on Sunday at 8 a.m

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.