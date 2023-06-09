Western Hospital emergency department will be closed Saturday

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will not open Saturday.

The department will be closed due to a lack of staffing, Health P.E.I. said in a news release.

The emergency would normally be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Because of the weekend closure, it will stay closed until Sunday at 8 a.m.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.