Western Hospital emergency department will be closed over weekend
The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton will close early Friday, and remain closed through the weekend, bringing to 20 the number of days the hospital has been affected by closures.
Department will reopen Monday for regular hours, Health P.E.I. says
The department will be closed due to a lack of staffing, Health P.E.I. said in a news release Friday morning.
It will close at 4 p.m. Friday and not open Saturday or Sunday. That will bring the number of days the emergency department has been affected by closures to 20, including 12 full-day closures.
The department will return to its regular hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Monday.
Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- Experiencing abdominal pain.
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.
If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.