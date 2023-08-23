Western Hospital ER closing early Wednesday
The number of days the emergency department has been affected by closures this year is now up to 25.
Department will reopen Thursday for regular hours, Health P.E.I. says
The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closing early Wednesday due to a lack of staffing.
The department will close at 3 p.m. AT, Health P.E.I. said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.
It will reopen for regular hours on Thursday at 8 a.m.
This brings the number of days the hospital's emergency department has been affected by closures to 25 this year, including 16 full-day closures.
Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- Experiencing abdominal pain.
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headaches or dizziness.
- An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.
If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.