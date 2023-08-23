Western Hospital ER closing early Wednesday

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closing early Wednesday due to a lack of staffing.

The department will close at 3 p.m. AT, Health P.E.I. said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

It will reopen for regular hours on Thursday at 8 a.m.

This brings the number of days the hospital's emergency department has been affected by closures to 25 this year, including 16 full-day closures.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headaches or dizziness.

An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.