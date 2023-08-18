Alberton Western Hospital emergency closed over weekend

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton will be closed Saturday and Sunday due to lack of staffing.

The department will reopen for regular hours Monday at 8 a.m., Health P.E.I. said in a news release issued early Friday afternoon.

That will bring the number of days the emergency department has been affected by closures to 24 this year, including 16 full-day closures.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.