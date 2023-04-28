Western Hospital emergency department closed over weekend
The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton will not be open this Saturday or Sunday.
Department will reopen Monday
The department will be closed due to a lack of staffing, Health P.E.I. said in a news release.
The emergency would normally be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Because of the weekend closure, it will stay closed until Monday at 8 a.m.
Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- Experiencing abdominal pain.
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.
If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.
