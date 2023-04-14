Western Hospital emergency department closed Friday
The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton will not be open Friday.
Department will reopen Saturday
The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will not open Friday.
The department will be closed due to a lack of staffing, Health P.E.I. said in a press release.
The emergency would normally be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m.
Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- Experiencing abdominal pain.
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.
If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.
