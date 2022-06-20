Western Hospital ER closed overnight, reopens Tuesday morning

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed Monday night at 8 p.m. and reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m., Health P.E.I. said in a news release.

It said one of its registered nurses is sick, resulting in the closure.

It said anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.

Islanders are advised to call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on any potential emergency health concerns.