PEI

Western Hospital ER closed overnight, reopens Tuesday morning

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed Monday night at 8 p.m. and reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m., Health P.E.I. said in a news release.

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911, Health P.E.I. says

CBC News ·
Health P.E.I. says a nurse at the hospital is sick, resulting in the closure. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

It said one of its registered nurses is sick, resulting in the closure.

It said anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

  • Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
  • Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.                   
  • Experiencing abdominal pain.
  • Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
  • An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
  • A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
  • A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.

Islanders are advised to call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on any potential emergency health concerns.

