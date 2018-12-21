Alberton hospital ER closed for much of weekend and Boxing Day

Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., is closing its emergency department at 8 p.m. Friday night, and it will remain closed until 8 p.m. Sunday night.

The emergency department will also be closed Wednesday, Dec. 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The closures are because of a lack of physician and nursing coverage, according to Health PEI.

Anyone with urgent medical needs is advised to call 911 or go to Prince County Hospital in Summerside.

Islanders with health concerns or needing information can also call 811 to speak with a registered nurse about their best course of action.

