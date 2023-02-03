Western Hospital ER will be closed Saturday due to lack of staff

Western Hospital's emergency department in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed on Saturday due to a temporary lack of staffing.

The emergency department will open Sunday at 8 a.m., according to Health P.E.I.

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

People with health concerns and those who need immediate health information can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice.

The Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital is also closed due to a lack of staff. Officials have previously said the future of the centre hinges on a review of province-wide emergency services.