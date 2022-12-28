Content
PEI

Western Hospital ER closing early Wednesday

Western Hospital's emergency department in Alberton, P.E.I., will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to a lack of staff.

The emergency department will open Thursday at 8 a.m.

CBC News ·
People with health concerns and those who need immediate health information can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

  • Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
  • Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
  • Experiencing abdominal pain.
  • Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
  • An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
  • A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
  • A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

People with health concerns and those who need immediate health information can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice.

