Western Hospital ER closing early Wednesday

Western Hospital's emergency department in Alberton, P.E.I., will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to a lack of staff.

The emergency department will open Thursday at 8 a.m., according to Health P.E.I.

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

People with health concerns and those who need immediate health information can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice.