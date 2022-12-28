Western Hospital ER closing early Wednesday
Western Hospital's emergency department in Alberton, P.E.I., will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to a lack of staff.
The emergency department will open Thursday at 8 a.m.
Western Hospital's emergency department in Alberton, P.E.I., will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to a lack of staff.
The emergency department will open Thursday at 8 a.m., according to Health P.E.I.
Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- Experiencing abdominal pain.
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.
People with health concerns and those who need immediate health information can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice.