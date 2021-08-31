ER to close for 24 hours at Western Hospital Wednesday

The emergency department, including the collaborative emergency centre or CEC, at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed for 24 hours beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 8 a.m.

It will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, Health P.E.I. said in a written release.

Health P.E.I. says the closure is necessary because of a "temporary lack of physician coverage." Closures at the ER due to lack of doctors or nurses have not been uncommon over the last several years.

The agency advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services if they have discomfort or tightness in the chest, unusual shortness of breath, abdominal pain, prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness or an injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

The nearest emergency department for those in the area is in Summerside, about 65 kilometres away.

Parents should also seek help for a child with prolonged diarrhea or vomiting, or for a baby under six months with a fever of 38 C or higher.

Officials also reminded Islanders to call 811 if they have any health concerns or need immediate health information.