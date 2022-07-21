Western Hospital Collaborative Emergency Centre closed for rest of 2022

The Western Hospital Collaborative Emergency Centre in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed until at least January 2023 due to staffing challenges.

This closure does not affect emergency department services, which remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

"A review of this service is ongoing with the purpose of identifying areas for improvement to help determine the best use of resources to provide acute emergency services in West Prince," said a release from Health P.E.I.

Due to the closure of the Collaborative Emergency Centre, Island EMS has developed two strategies to offer access to emergency services in West Prince area, according to the release.

A rapid response unit will operate overnight in Alberton.

"These non-transporting vehicles are staffed by advanced care paramedics who can administer a wider range of medications and perform advanced medical procedures for residents further away from regional hospitals," read the Health P.E.I. release.

There will also be an ambulance in Summerside between 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"This additional capacity directly benefits the communities of West Prince by allowing those ambulances to stay in their communities when system volumes are high in the central and eastern regions of the province."