PEI·New

P.E.I.'s Western Hospital ER closed overnight this weekend

CBC News ·
If you have health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action, the release advises. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The emergency room at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed overnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to a lack of staffing. 

Health P.E.I. made the announcement Friday afternoon in a written release. 

The collaborative emergency centre at the hospital will be closed between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Closures at the Alberton hospital's ER due to staffing shortages are not uncommon.

Anyone in West Prince with emergency medical needs during the closure should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

  • Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
  • Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.                           
  • Experiencing abdominal pain.
  • Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
  • An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
  • A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
  • A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.

If you have health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action, the release advises. 

