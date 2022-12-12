Western Hospital ER closing early Monday

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will close at 3 p.m. Monday due to temporary lack of staffing, according to Health P.E.I.

It is normally open until 8 p.m.

It will re-open Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.

Anyone with health concerns can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.