Alberton hospital's emergency centre closing again on Saturday night

Western Hospital's collaborative emergency centre is closing for the night once again due to a temporary lack of staffing.

Health P.E.I. said the centre will close on Saturday at 8 p.m. The Alberton hospital's emergency department will reopen on Sunday at 8 a.m.

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911, Health P.E.I. said. People with other health concerns or seeking information should call 811 to speak with a registered nurse.

The hospital has been plagued by staff shortages and has had to shut down its emergency centre multiple times in recent months.

The centre was also closed on Friday.