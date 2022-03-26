Alberton hospital's emergency centre closing again on Saturday night
Western Hospital's collaborative emergency centre will close at 8 p.m. due to a temporary staffing shortage.
Emergency services to resume Sunday morning
Western Hospital's collaborative emergency centre is closing for the night once again due to a temporary lack of staffing.
Health P.E.I. said the centre will close on Saturday at 8 p.m. The Alberton hospital's emergency department will reopen on Sunday at 8 a.m.
Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911, Health P.E.I. said. People with other health concerns or seeking information should call 811 to speak with a registered nurse.
The hospital has been plagued by staff shortages and has had to shut down its emergency centre multiple times in recent months.
The centre was also closed on Friday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?