Western Hospital ER will be closed Saturday due to lack of staff

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton will be closed Saturday, August 20 due to a temporary lack of staff, Health P.E.I. said in a written release.

The department will re-open Sunday, Aug. 21 at 8 a.m.

Overnight care at the hospital is already not available for the summer due to a staff shortage, with a tentative reopening date of mid-September.

The hospital's collaborate emergency centre, which operated between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., had been using paramedics with advanced training and emergency nurses who provide urgent care assessment in consultation with an on-call emergency physician.

Health P.E.I. estimated that on average, fewer than one patient per night was seeking care at the centre.

Western Hospital has been plagued by staffing issues this year, with service regularly shutting down during weekends in recent months.

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

Those with health concerns and those who need immediate health information can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice.