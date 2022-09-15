Western Hospital emergency overnight service to stay shut until at least late October
Review will look at 'providing better service and the right service,' says Health P.E.I.
Overnight emergency health services will remain closed at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., until "at least late October" due to staffing shortages, Health P.E.I. said in a release Thursday.
The province said it is possible the closure could extend into November if the agency still doesn't have enough employees to do the shifts.
On Aug.1, Health P.E.I. made the decision to close its Collaborative Emergency Centre, which operates between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. AT, until Sept. 15.
Before that, it had been shut down for a day or two dozens of times since January.
The closure will not affect the hospital's emergency department service, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m AT daily, the release said.
Goal is improving emergency services
While the Collaborative Emergency Centre, or CEC, is closed, Health P.E.I. said there will be a formal review of the CEC model that's been in place since 2013.
This is about providing better service and the right service, not about looking for ways to close programs.— Dr. Michael Gardam
The CEC is not a full-fledged ER, like the one in place at the hospital during the day. It operates only overnight, with a registered nurse and advanced care paramedic staffing it, and a doctor available to see patients virtually if need be.
The Collaborative Emergency Centre in Alberton had been seeing fewer than one patient per night, Health P.E.I. said.
"The staffing difficulties at the Western Hospital CEC require a full review to determine a path toward sustainable, effective care for people in the region," Dr. Michael Gardam, Health P.E.I.'s CEO, said in the news release.
"This review is the first step toward enhancing acute emergency services in West Prince. To be clear, this is about providing better service and the right service, not about looking for ways to close programs."
The review will identify areas for improvement and help determine the best use of resources to provide emergency services in West Prince, the news release said.
It will include a review of administrative and clinical data, engagement with staff and physicians, management, leadership and other partners, and a literature review and what is called "jurisdictional scan," which will look at how such services are delivered in other jurisdictions.
Health P.E.I. said planning will include engagement with local staff, communities and the public.
