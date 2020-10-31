Western Hospital ER closed Halloween night

The Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed from Saturday at 8 p.m. until Sunday at 8 a.m.

The closure is due to a temporary lack of registered nurse coverage, Health PEI said in a news release. The next nearest emergency department is in Summerside, about 65 kilometres away.

Saturday night is Halloween and there is a full moon.

Health PEI said anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

experiencing abdominal pain.

experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

an injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

a child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

a baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.

For immediate health information, call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.

