Western Hospital ER closed Halloween night
PEI

The Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed from Saturday at 8 p.m. until Sunday at 8 a.m.

Collaborative Emergency Centre expected to reopen at 8 a.m.

CBC News ·
The closure of the Western Hospital ER is due to a temporary lack of registered nurse coverage, Health PEI says. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The closure is due to a temporary lack of registered nurse coverage, Health PEI said in a news release. The next nearest emergency department is in Summerside, about 65 kilometres away. 

Saturday night is Halloween and there is a full moon.

Health PEI said anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

  • experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
  • experiencing unusual shortness of breath.                                                        
  • experiencing abdominal pain.
  • experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
  • an injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
  • a child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
  • a baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.

For immediate health information, call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.

