Western Hospital ER not open Dec. 30 and 31 due to lack of staff
Health P.E.I. says ER will reopen New Years Day
The emergency department at the Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed on Dec. 30 and 31 because it doesn't have enough staff, Health P.E.I. said in a news release Friday.
The ER will reopen for regular hours on Monday, New Year's Day, at 8 a.m., the health authority said.
This is the second closure at the emergency department in the last week. It closed early on Wednesday, the province said because of a physician shortage.
Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- Experiencing abdominal pain.
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.
If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.