Western Hospital ER closing early on Dec. 27, at 2 p.m.

The emergency department in Western Hospital is closing early on Wednesday, Dec. 27, because of a physician shortage, according to a provincial news release.

The ER will close at 2 p.m. and reopen for regular hours on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.