Western Hospital ER closing early on Dec. 27, at 2 p.m.

The emergency department in Western Hospital is closing early Wednesday, Dec. 27, because of a physician shortage, according to a provincial news release.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911

Cody MacKay · CBC News ·
A sign outside of Western Hospital shows directions to outpatients, emergency care and more.
The ER will close at 2 p.m. and reopen for regular hours on Thursday, Dec. 28. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

The ER will close at 2 p.m. and reopen for regular hours on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

  • Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
  • Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.                             
  • Experiencing abdominal pain.
  • Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
  • An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
  • A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
  • A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.

