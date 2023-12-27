Western Hospital ER closing early on Dec. 27, at 2 p.m.
The emergency department in Western Hospital is closing early Wednesday, Dec. 27, because of a physician shortage, according to a provincial news release.
The ER will close at 2 p.m. and reopen for regular hours on Thursday, Dec. 28.
Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- Experiencing abdominal pain.
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.
If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.