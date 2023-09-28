Western Hospital emergency department closing early Thursday

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will close early Thursday.

It will close at 4 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.

The closure is due to a lack of staffing, Health P.E.I. said in a news release Thursday morning.

This is the 29th day this year the department has been affected by closures, including 17 full-day closures.

The department will return to its regular hours on Friday, Health P.E.I. said.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.