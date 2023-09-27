Western Hospital emergency closed Wednesday

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed Wednesday.

The closure is due to a lack of staffing, Health P.E.I. said in a news release early Wednesday morning.

This is the 17th day this year the department has been closed, with another 11 days having shortened hours.

The department will return to its regular hours on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.