Fearing closure, West Prince curling clubs consider merger

Two curling clubs in western P.E.I. are looking to combine their resources to create a single facility that they hope will last into the future.

The Maple Leaf Curling Club in O'Leary and the Western Community Curling Club in Alberton are facing the same issues, aging infrastructure and volunteer fatigue.

"Both facilities are at a point that it's inevitable that without help and without pulling together we will both be closed," said Amy MacMillan, president of the Maple Leaf Curling Club.

"Every year we're concerned about raising enough money to keep our doors open, dwindling membership, and workload, the heavy lifting done by a core group of volunteers," added Victor Hogan of the Western Community Curling Club.

The two clubs already have a good working relationship, collaborating on things such as not hosting events at the same time, and sending teams to support each other's tournaments.

Planning is still in the very early stages, but the proposal is to build a single new facility at the Mill River Resort, which is close to both towns.

'A great fit'

The resort already has some crucial infrastructure in place, said Hogan, such as parking, and he believes a curling club there would be a benefit both to the clubs and to the resort.

"I think it's a great fit," he said.

"Their summer season they could lease the facility from us and that would just give them an extra venue. They'd be able to host multiple events in the summertime. And it could become a year-round destination in the winter, combined with cross-country skiing."

Geoffrey Irving, president of Mill River Resort, says he likes the idea, but it's too soon to talk about money. (Submitted by Geoffrey Irving)

Geoffrey Irving, president of the Mill River Resort, agrees that curling would fit in well with what the resort is currently offering, adding capacity in the summer and expanding possibilities in the winter.

"That would provide a great opportunity there for events and bonspiels," said Irving.

He said it is still too early to talk about the resort making a financial contribution.

The current buildings would be sold and the money used to help build the new facility. Further funding would be needed, but MacMillan said it is too soon to talk about where that might come from.

Any new facility is likely four to five years from opening, she said.

