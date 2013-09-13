Western Caps embark on 6-game round robin seeding tourney

The Summerside Western Capitals will play their first match in a six-game round robin competition Wednesday night to determine the playoff seedings for the Maritime Junior Hockey League.

General manager Pat McIver said the round robin is based on what the NHL did last summer.

"The top teams in each division, they played a round robin to be reseeded, just basically because not all the teams played the same amount of games. I think that's where the idea came from," said McIver.

The Western Caps only played 23 games of their 40-game schedule.

The team will play in Pictou County Wednesday. The first home game is Friday, with about 700 allowed into Credit Union Place.

