Western Caps embark on 6-game round robin seeding tourney
The Summerside Western Capitals will play their first match in a six-game round robin competition Wednesday night to determine the playoff seedings for the Maritime Junior Hockey League.
NHL used a similar scheme last summer
General manager Pat McIver said the round robin is based on what the NHL did last summer.
"The top teams in each division, they played a round robin to be reseeded, just basically because not all the teams played the same amount of games. I think that's where the idea came from," said McIver.
The Western Caps only played 23 games of their 40-game schedule.
The team will play in Pictou County Wednesday. The first home game is Friday, with about 700 allowed into Credit Union Place.
