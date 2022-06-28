'Numerous critical patients' force temporary closure of Western Hospital

An emergency department at a hospital in western P.E.I. closed early Saturday after admitting "numerous critical patients," a Health P.E.I. spokesperson said.

Western Hospital in Alberton, about 125 kilometres northwest of Charlottetown, closed its emergency department around 3 p.m.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App.

"There are more than the normally expected number of critical patients being treated," the spokesperson said.

The number of in-patient beds and the small size of the hospital also played a role in the closure, they said, adding that staffing was at regular levels Saturday.

The emergency department is due to reopen for regular hours Sunday at 8 a.m., according to a statement from the health authority.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headaches or dizziness.

An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.