'Numerous critical patients' force temporary closure of Western Hospital

An emergency department at a hospital in western P.E.I. closed early Saturday after admitting “numerous critical patients,” a Health P.E.I. spokesperson said.

Department will reopen Sunday for regular hours, Health P.E.I. says

Alex MacIsaac · CBC News ·
Sign says "Western Hospital" Outpatients, Visitors and Emergency Entrance
The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., is closed until Sunday. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Western Hospital in Alberton, about 125 kilometres northwest of Charlottetown, closed its emergency department around 3 p.m.

"There are more than the normally expected number of critical patients being treated," the spokesperson said.

The number of in-patient beds and the small size of the hospital also played a role in the closure, they said, adding that staffing was at regular levels Saturday. 

The emergency department is due to reopen for regular hours Sunday at 8 a.m., according to a statement from the health authority.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

  • Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
  • Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
  • Experiencing abdominal pain.
  • Experiencing prolonged and persistent headaches or dizziness.
  • An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
  • A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
  • A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.

