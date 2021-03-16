Residents raise concerns about draft traffic plan for West Royalty

A draft traffic plan for the West Royalty area laid out by the city of Charlottetown has raised concerns among some local residents.

The West Royalty transportation master plan includes adding, extending and expanding certain streets bordered by the bypass, Mount Edward Road, North River Road and just south of the Charlottetown Mall.

"The plan that the city had on their website offers nothing to the citizens, there's no explanation, there's no results, there's no conclusions," said Don Read, a lifelong resident of the area.

"There's a bunch of pictures or aerial photos and some markings that they assume that the ordinary citizen is going to understand."

'Save Sherwood'

The city told CBC news the changes would help address traffic as future developments take place. It said that right now around 9,000 vehicles pass through the area during peak traffic. But that number is expected to increase to over 11,000 by 2041.

The city has been looking for public input on the plan and Read is encouraging his neighbours to speak up.

"We have a group here in the neighbourhood that is supporting the endeavour to correct this issue," he said.

"We set up the Save Sherwood site as a means of accomplishing that."

The proposal suggests extending Spencer Drive to Mount Edward Road creating an intersection on Ash Drive. (CBC News)

One concern being brought to light, said Read, is the impact this project could have on a potential increase in traffic.

Currently, the plan suggests extending Spencer Drive through to Mount Edward Road. That would subsequently create an intersection with Ash Drive, which travels through a residential area.

"Ash Drive has a public park ... and they're going to direct traffic up through here?" he asked.

"If there is a cut though ... and there is congestion on Mount Edward and they're looking to head towards Belvedere, they're going to turn and go on Pine which takes them right down past the school."

The city has outlined plans for 2031 and 2041. The plan in 2041, pictured here, includes two new streets. (City of Charlottetown)

According to Read, Mount Edward Road is a fairly busy street that has grown busier over the years.

"That's what motivated me to try and do something about it."

'Doesn't make sense'

"I'm working with the community trying to get them motivated and also to inform them," said Read.

"It doesn't make sense to run a major [road] up through this area. It's a neighbourhood. It's not a throughway."

Officials with the city told CBC News on Monday that a public meeting is expected to take place, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, no date has been set at this time.

For now, the city said it is still interested in hearing from members of the public. For the time being, questions and concerns can be emailed, mailed or dropped off at city hall.

