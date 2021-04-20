Construction starts for new wing at West Royalty Elementary
‘Every day is a challenge with our space limitations’
The principal of West Royalty Elementary in Charlottetown is "thrilled" that construction on the school's new wing is underway, soon to bring an end to overcrowding issues.
The new addition will include 10 classrooms as well as a mini-gym and breakout spaces, and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021 with a price tag of $6.5 million, split between the provincial and federal governments.
"We really are very strapped for space here at West Royalty Elementary. So we're looking forward to the new addition," said principal Marilyn MacLean.
The school was built for 500 students, and this year enrolment is 535.
With the new wing, the school will be able to accommodate 700 students.
We are … working in entryways and hallways. So there is no space right now.— Marilyn MacLean, principal
MacLean said the new classrooms will make a big difference, but staff are especially looking forward to having more breakout space and a new gym.
"When we have somebody come into our school looking for space to use, whether it's our speech language pathologist, members of the student well-being team, our occupational therapist, anyone coming in, there's no space for them to use," said MacLean.
"We're taking other people's spaces and having people work elsewhere. We are also working in entryways and hallways. So there is no space right now."
This year, the school created extra space by adding two mobile classrooms for Grade 6 classes.
"They've certainly helped out in the short term. Not a long-term solution, but we've appreciated them for the year for sure," said MacLean.
MacLean has been the principal at West Royalty for seven years, and said the majority of that time, the school has been overcrowded.
She said many different people had a hand in making sure the addition got started.
"Staff have advocated for it, our parent community has been on board with us as well. And members of the legislative assembly have advocated as well," she said.
She said they hope to start using the space in January 2022.
With files from Laura Meader
