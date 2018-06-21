Amalgamation for West River communities 'lesser of 2 evils'

A public meeting in New Haven, P.E.I., Wednesday night leaned towards five communities in the area amalgamating, but not without reservations.

The communities — Afton, West River, Bonshaw, Meadowbank, and New Haven-Riverdale — are exploring their options under the new Municipal Government Act. The act raises standards for municipal governance — requiring, for example, a municipal office — making it more difficult for small communities to be viable.

Pamela Baglole, a resident of Meadowbank, and a councillor there, supports amalgamation, but that doesn't mean she likes it.

"I see it as less of an impact for the community to amalgamate as opposed to staying separate," said Baglole.

"I guess it's the lesser of two evils."

Pamela Baglole supports amalgamation, but is not keen on it. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Long Creek resident Robert MacArthur expressed anger about having to make the choice at all.

"It's not fair to council. It's not fair to the taxpayers. It's not fair to the residents," said MacArthur.

"It's an unfair piece of legislation and I think it should be gone."

The public meeting is part of a process the communities are going through to consider their options, which includes not only staying independent or amalgamating, but also sharing services.

As part of that process people at the meeting, the second of two at the Kingston Legion in New Haven, were asked whether they were in favour of amalgamating, and a majority said they were.

That vote will be added to other information as the communities continue their deliberations on the new act.

