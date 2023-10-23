Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI·Updated

Single-vehicle crash knocks out power to thousands in western P.E.I.

More than 8,000 Maritime Electric customers in western P.E.I. were without electricity for almost three hours Monday morning following a motor vehicle accident.

Schools closed for the day, Holland College classes starting late

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Power poles and line against a grey sky.
A vehicle knocking down a utility pole early Monday morning cut power in western P.E.I. for three hours. (CBC)

More than 8,000 Maritime Electric customers in western P.E.I. were without electricity for about three hours Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Route 2 near Carleton.

The power outage, reported by the utility at about 7:45 a.m., affected most of West Prince, starting at about Mount Pleasant.

Power was restored shortly after 11 a.m.

In addition to homes being without electricity, several schools had to close.

  • O'Leary Elementary
  • Hernewood Intermediate
  • Bloomfield Elementary
  • Westisle Composite High
  • Slberton Elementary
  • St. Louis Elementary
  • M.E. Callaghan Intermediate
  • Tignish Elementary

Holland College delayed opening its West Prince campus until 1 p.m.

Health P.E.I. announced the Alberton Community Health Centre would be closed until at least noon.

RCMP said there were no passengers in the vehicle that hit the pole. The driver was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor, and the investigation is still ongoing," a police news release said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now