Single-vehicle crash knocks out power to thousands in western P.E.I.

More than 8,000 Maritime Electric customers in western P.E.I. were without electricity for about three hours Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Route 2 near Carleton.

The power outage, reported by the utility at about 7:45 a.m., affected most of West Prince, starting at about Mount Pleasant.

Power was restored shortly after 11 a.m.

In addition to homes being without electricity, several schools had to close.

O'Leary Elementary

Hernewood Intermediate

Bloomfield Elementary

Westisle Composite High

Slberton Elementary

St. Louis Elementary

M.E. Callaghan Intermediate

Tignish Elementary

Holland College delayed opening its West Prince campus until 1 p.m.

Health P.E.I. announced the Alberton Community Health Centre would be closed until at least noon.

RCMP said there were no passengers in the vehicle that hit the pole. The driver was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor, and the investigation is still ongoing," a police news release said.