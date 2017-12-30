2 suspected arsons investigated in West Prince

RCMP in western P.E.I. are investigating fires that destroyed two houses this week.

The first reported fire was Monday on Route 151 in St. Lawrence. The Miminegash fire department responded and put the fire out, but the house was completely destroyed. RCMP said their investigation revealed that the fire had been set intentionally.

The second fire was reported at about 1 a.m. Friday, on Route 14 in Cape Wolfe. It was also in an abandoned house. The O'Leary fire department responded.

That house was also destroyed and police believe it was arson.

RCMP are seeking the public's help on these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Prince detachment or Crime Stoppers.

