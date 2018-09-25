Two new doctors starting in West Prince next week
The P.E.I. Department of Health announced this week that two family doctors will open practices in West Prince on Monday.
One headed for Alberton, the other for O'Leary
Dr. Jan "Rustie" Maloney will take over the practice of Dr. Herb Dickieson, who retired in 2017. Maloney will operate out of the O'Leary Health Centre.
Dr. Pam Hudson will be taking patients off the patient registry, and her practice will be in the Alberton Health Centre.
In total, the two doctors are expected to take on as many 3,000 patients, though it may be fewer because both will be taking shifts in the emergency department at Western Hospital, said a government spokesperson in an email to CBC News.
