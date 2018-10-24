Together is better for Christmas hamper donations

Six groups in western P.E.I. will join together again this year to provide Christmas hampers to people in need.

The West Prince Christmas Hampers group is an umbrella organization of groups that had been providing hampers in previous years. Group chair Corina Bolo said working as a unit in 2017 worked out well.

In particular, she said, it made it easier for people to know where to turn for help.

"We got really good feedback from community groups, social services, that people were just aware of where they could get their hampers," said Bolo.

"Everybody has a place to go and everybody has a hamper at Christmas."

The group is aiming to expand its offerings this year, and is looking for donations of toiletries to add to the hampers.

Bolo said there is also always a need for volunteers, in particular come December when it is time to pack the estimated 300 hampers.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Island Morning